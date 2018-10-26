Sessions: ‘Don’t Know’ Why Suspect Targeted Dems, ‘Appears To Be A Partisan’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions wouldn’t comment on why the suspect — who allegedly mailed at least a dozen explosives to people like the Obamas and the Clintons this week — was targeting Democrats, other than that Cesar Sayoc “appears to be a partisan.”

“I don’t know,” Sessions said in response to the question. “Other than what you might normally expect. He may have been — he appears to be a partisan, but that will be determined by the facts as the case goes forward. I’m not able to comment on that.”