Senior White House Aides Urge Trump To Dump Scandal-Ridden Pruitt

Senior White House officials are trying to turn President Donald Trump against embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, urging Trump to fire the source of constant embarrassment for the administration, according to a Monday New York Times report.

Pruitt, who is now the subject of 11 federal investigations, has managed to keep Trump’s support through months of damning headlines. However, unnamed officials told the New York Times that that is likely to change in the next few weeks.

Last month’s confirmation of former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler as Pruitt’s deputy has reportedly given those in the White House assurance that Wheeler would continue to roll back environmental regulations without Pruitt, paving the way for a pain-free ouster of the current EPA administrator.