Cohen Distraught Over Raid’s Impact On Family: ‘This Is All Ruining Their Lives’
Devin Nunes Doubles Down On Threat To Hold Sessions In Contempt
HUD, Carson Sued For Suspending Obama-Era Desegregation Rule
Senior White House Aides Urge Trump To Dump Scandal-Ridden Pruitt

May 8, 2018
President Donald Trump announces his decision about the United States' participation in the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump pledged on the campaign trail to withdraw from the accord, which former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 194 other countries signed in 2015 to deal with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance so to limit global warming to a manageable level.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Senior White House officials are trying to turn President Donald Trump against embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, urging Trump to fire the source of constant embarrassment for the administration, according to a Monday New York Times report.

Pruitt, who is now the subject of 11 federal investigations, has managed to keep Trump’s support through months of damning headlines. However, unnamed officials told the New York Times that that is likely to change in the next few weeks.

Last month’s confirmation of former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler as Pruitt’s deputy has reportedly given those in the White House assurance that Wheeler would continue to roll back environmental regulations without Pruitt, paving the way for a pain-free ouster of the current EPA administrator.

 

 

