Senate Dems Will End Boycott, Meet With Kavanaugh To Push Doc Requests

August 3, 2018 2:34 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Judge Kavanaugh would succeed Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, who is retiring after 30 years of service on the high court. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
As Democrats and Republicans brawled over obtaining possibly millions of pages of records related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Democratic leadership withheld one-on-ones with most of its members as a punishment.

According to a Friday Washington Post report, now, they’ll end the boycott in the hope that the Senators will be more successful in getting the documents they want in a face-to-face meeting with Kavanaugh.

However, not all Democrats were beholden to the boycott — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has already met with Kavanaugh, and Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Joe Donnelly (D-IN) have meetings planned.

Republicans have so far only agreed to request documents from Kavanaugh’s days as White House counsel under George W. Bush; Democrats are pushing for the records relating to his time as Bush’s staff secretary as well.

As of now, even though the White House counsel documents alone will reportedly take at least until October to be released, Republicans are planning to force the confirmation hearing in September.

