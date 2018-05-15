Sen. GOP Berate Trump Admin For No Apology Over McCain ‘Dying’ Remark

Several key Senate Republicans had some choice words for President Donald Trump and his administration on Monday as they went on the offensive to defend one of their own— Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Politico reported.

Last week, White House special assistant Kelly Sadler mocked McCain for “dying” during an internal West Wing meeting and her comments were swiftly leaked to the press. Since then, rather than apologize or make personnel changes over the remark, the White House has taken an aggressive stance against leaking, painting Sadler as a “victim” who was betrayed by her colleagues.

Trump even chimed in on Monday, claiming the prevalence of leakers in the White House is just over exaggerated by the media, before also calling leakers “traitors and cowards.”

The administration’s response has not sat well with several prominent Republican senators, who spoke with Politico on Monday.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) chided the administration for not having the “common decency” to apologize over the remark and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) claimed if it were his administration, he would not only make Sadler apologize, but he would also apologize for the way the scandal was handled.

“Everything happens for a reason. And sometimes the reason is you’re stupid and made a bad decision,” he told Politico.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) praised McCain for being a “war hero” who “should be treated as such” and suggested that the remark should get brought up at Republicans’ luncheon with Trump on Tuesday.

