Sekulow: If Mueller Subpoenas Trump, It Will End In A Supreme Court Battle

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said Sunday that if Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas President Donald Trump to force a sit-down interview, the move would likely end in a Supreme Court battle.

“If you get a subpoena, you file what’s called a motion to quash,” Sekulow said to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “That will be argued at the District Court, then it would go to the Court of Appeals, then it would go to the Supreme Court of the United States. From the Supreme Court of the United States, it goes back down to the lower courts again.”

“A subpoena for live testimony has never been tested in court as to a President of the United States, and there is a lot of language, articles and precedents against that,” he added.

During the same bombshell interview, Sekulow admitted that he had “bad information” when he claimed last year that Trump was not involved in the writing of a misleading statement about the infamous Trump Tower meeting.

Watch the interview here.