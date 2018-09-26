Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Schumer: ‘Strongly Believe’ Kavanaugh ‘Should Withdraw From Consideration’

By
September 26, 2018 12:34 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on Senate Republicans to suspend Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings following more allegations against Kavanaugh made by Julie Swetnick Wednesday.

Read Schumer’s statement below:

“Republicans need to immediately suspend the proceedings related to Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, and the president must order the FBI to reopen the background check investigation. There are now multiple, corroborated allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, made under the penalty of perjury, all of which deserve a thorough investigation.

“I strongly believe Judge Kavanaugh should withdraw from consideration. If he will not, at the very least, the hearing and vote should be postponed while the FBI investigates all of these allegations. If our Republican colleagues proceed without an investigation, it would be a travesty for the honor of the Supreme Court and our country.”

