Schumer After Trump Meeting: ‘We Still Have A Good Number Of Disagreements’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday after a meeting with President Donald Trump that “[w]e made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements.”

“We had a long and detailed meeting,” Schumer told reporters outside the Oval Office. “We discussed all of the major outstanding issues. We made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements. The discussions will continue.”

Trump had called Schumer to the White House Friday to discuss the impending government shutdown, which will occur if Congress doesn’t pass a spending bill by midnight Friday.

Democrats and some Republicans have refused to vote for a funding bill that does not include legal protections for undocumented young people. Trump ended DACA, a protection from deportation for qualified undocumented young people, on Sept. 5 last year.