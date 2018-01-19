Latest
January 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks with the media after Senate Republicans met with President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Schumer After Trump Meeting: 'We Still Have A Good Number Of Disagreements'

By | January 19, 2018 2:43 pm
AFP/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday after a meeting with President Donald Trump that “[w]e made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements.”

“We had a long and detailed meeting,” Schumer told reporters outside the Oval Office. “We discussed all of the major outstanding issues. We made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements. The discussions will continue.”

Trump had called Schumer to the White House Friday to discuss the impending government shutdown, which will occur if Congress doesn’t pass a spending bill by midnight Friday.

Democrats and some Republicans have refused to vote for a funding bill that does not include legal protections for undocumented young people. Trump ended DACA, a protection from deportation for qualified undocumented young people, on Sept. 5 last year.

