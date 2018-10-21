Schiff Predicts Trump Will Accept Dubious Saudi Explanation For Khashoggi Death

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday that though he didn’t find Saudi Arabia’s explanation for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death credible “at all,” he believed Donald Trump would accept the kingdom’s story.

“We’re never going to have absolute certainty,” Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “It’s for that reason I think that the President is going to accept the Crown Prince’s denials, much as he accepted Putin’s denials and Kim’s denials.” Watch below: