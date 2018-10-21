Latest
Franlisa Smith, whose son Nick Smith is a defensive lineman on the Mosley High football team, hugs defensive line coach William Mosley at the start of practice at the school, which was heavily damaged from Hurricane Michael, in Lynn Haven, Fla., Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
‘I Don’t Feel Real’: Mental Stress Mounting After Michael
Jordan Cancels Part Of Peace Agreement With Israel
‘Sinema Has Worn The Better Mask’: AZ Republic Endorses Dem In Senate Race
livewire Jamal Khashoggi

Schiff Predicts Trump Will Accept Dubious Saudi Explanation For Khashoggi Death

By
October 21, 2018 1:33 pm

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday that though he didn’t find Saudi Arabia’s explanation for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death credible “at all,” he believed Donald Trump would accept the kingdom’s story.

“We’re never going to have absolute certainty,” Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “It’s for that reason I think that the President is going to accept the Crown Prince’s denials, much as he accepted Putin’s denials and Kim’s denials.” Watch below:

