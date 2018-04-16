Latest
livewire

White House: Trump Watched ‘Bits And Pieces’ Of Comey Interview

By | April 16, 2018 12:49 pm
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, listens to reporters questions as she speaks to media aboard Air Force One, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Air Force One Monday afternoon that President Donald Trump watched “bits and pieces” of former FBI Director James Comey’s interview on ABC Sunday night.

“He didn’t watch the whole thing,” she added, according to a pool report. “We didn’t learn anything new.”

She went on to slam Comey’s credibility, calling him a “self-admitted leaker.”

Trump has tweeted prolifically about Comey in recent days, calling him “slippery James Comey,” listing his “many lies,” and declaring that Comey will go down as the “worst FBI director in history.”

