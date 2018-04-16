White House: Trump Watched ‘Bits And Pieces’ Of Comey Interview

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Air Force One Monday afternoon that President Donald Trump watched “bits and pieces” of former FBI Director James Comey’s interview on ABC Sunday night.

“He didn’t watch the whole thing,” she added, according to a pool report. “We didn’t learn anything new.”

She went on to slam Comey’s credibility, calling him a “self-admitted leaker.”

Trump has tweeted prolifically about Comey in recent days, calling him “slippery James Comey,” listing his “many lies,” and declaring that Comey will go down as the “worst FBI director in history.”