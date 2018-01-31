Latest
livewire

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Pelosi ‘Should Smile A Lot More’

By | January 31, 2018 10:32 am
WASHINGTON, DC - January 30: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference with Dreamers who will be attending President Trump's first State of the Union Address on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Democratic leaders from both Houses of Congress welcomed the largest group of Dreamers to attend a State of the Union Address. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pete Marovich/Getty Images North America

During a CNN interview Wednesday discussing  State of the Union address, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the platform to give Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi some advice on her appearance.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Sanders about the “grossly divided” atmosphere in the room during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union and said he had “never seen” Pelosi’s “face like that” before, referencing the minority leader’s generally frustrated demeanor throughout the speech.

during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: U.S. Rep Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) watch during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time,” Sanders said. “I think she should smile a lot more often, I think the country would be better for it. She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs to the Democratic party right now.”

That didn’t sit well with Pelosi staffers. When reached by TPM Wednesday, Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, pointed to his tweet where he gave Sanders some pointed advice.

Pelosi was clearly unimpressed with Trump’s speech Tuesday evening. Her office released seven different “SOTU Fact Check” statements during the address and she tweeted criticizing the President for a variety of his comments on issues like immigration reform and the price of prescription drugs.

