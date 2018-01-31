Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Pelosi ‘Should Smile A Lot More’

During a CNN interview Wednesday discussing State of the Union address, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders used the platform to give Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi some advice on her appearance.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Sanders about the “grossly divided” atmosphere in the room during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union and said he had “never seen” Pelosi’s “face like that” before, referencing the minority leader’s generally frustrated demeanor throughout the speech.

“I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time,” Sanders said. “I think she should smile a lot more often, I think the country would be better for it. She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs to the Democratic party right now.”

That didn’t sit well with Pelosi staffers. When reached by TPM Wednesday, Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, pointed to his tweet where he gave Sanders some pointed advice.

I think the WH Press Secretary should lie less often. I think the the country would be better for it. https://t.co/DHsvFliD6z — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 31, 2018

Pelosi was clearly unimpressed with Trump’s speech Tuesday evening. Her office released seven different “SOTU Fact Check” statements during the address and she tweeted criticizing the President for a variety of his comments on issues like immigration reform and the price of prescription drugs.

Reminder: when @realDonaldTrump says we need to end “chain migration,” he means we need to stop making it a priority to keep families together (aka “family-based immigration"). #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018