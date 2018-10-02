Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats, UN Officials Now Have To Be Married To Get Visas

President Trump’s administration has begun denying visas to the same-sex partners of diplomats and United Nations employees, Foreign Policy reported Monday evening.

The new rule will require same-sex couples to be married for their partners to receive a visa, a move that will increasingly distress those couples who are from countries where same-sex marriage is illegal.

The State Department said in a letter in July that the move is designed to reflect the U.S.’s law on same-sex marriage in its international policies.

Read Foreign Policy’s full report here.