Ryan On Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Tweet: ‘He Should Not Have Said That’

During an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) offered some lukewarm criticism of President Trump calling Stormy Daniels a “horseface.”
“There’s no place for that, there’s no place for that kind of language. He should not have said that,” he said.
.@SpeakerRyan on President Trump's "horeseface" tweet: There's no place for that. There's no place for that kind of language. He should not have said that.
