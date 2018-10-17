Latest
on May 22, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.
1 min ago
Arpaio Sues NYT For Libel Over Column Calling Him ‘Truly Sadistic Man’
9 mins ago
$100M From Saudis Hits US Bank Accounts As Pompeo Lands For Meeting
17 mins ago
Man Set To Plead Guilty To Sending White Powder To Trump’s Sons
livewire

Ryan On Trump’s ‘Horseface’ Tweet: ‘He Should Not Have Said That’

By
October 17, 2018 9:51 am

During an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) offered some lukewarm criticism of President Trump calling Stormy Daniels a “horseface.”

“There’s no place for that, there’s no place for that kind of language. He should not have said that,” he said.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: