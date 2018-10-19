Rosenstein Will Be Interviewed By House Judiciary, Oversight Committees Next Week

The chairmen and ranking members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees will conduct a transcribed interview with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein next week, following reports that he suggested wiretapping President Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
The interview had been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 11, but was delayed as the sides could not agree on terms.
Read the statement from House Republicans:
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) announced Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will appear on October 24, 2018, for a transcribed interview conducted by Chairmen Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy and Ranking Members Jerry Nadler and Elijah Cummings.
A court reporter will be present to record all questions asked and answers provided. The interview will be under oath. The transcript will then be reviewed by the Intelligence Community to avoid the public dissemination of classified or otherwise protected information. Once cleared, the transcript will be publicly available.
The interview will be conducted in a secure setting so all relevant questions can be asked and answered without regard to classification. Present for the interview will be the two chairmen, the two ranking members, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and a court reporter.