on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
livewire

Ronan Farrow: NY AG’s Victims Stayed Silent Due To Good He Could Do In Party

By | May 8, 2018 9:44 am
at Build Studio on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images North America

According to journalist Ronan Farrow, one of the reporters who broke last night’s bombshell piece detailing sexual assault accusations against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, some of the victims did not report the abuse at the time because of the power Schneiderman had in the Democratic party.

“This was doubly hard because this was a prominent and powerful figure in Democratic politics,” he said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “And many of these women were very connected to Democratic, political players.

“In some cases, friends warned them off of talking because they thought that he had the power to do too much good for the Democratic party,” he added.

In Farrow’s New Yorker piece, four women accuse Schneiderman of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and blackmail.

Watch the CNN interview below:

