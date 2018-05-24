WSJ: New Evidence Shows Roger Stone Seeking Clinton Emails From Assange

Roger Stone emailed a New York radio host — whom Stone himself has described as his “intermediary” to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange — in September 2016 seeking that the host ask Assange about specific Hillary Clinton emails, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Stone had previously told the House Intel committee last year that he had asked the host, later revealed to be Randy Credico, merely to “independently confirm” a report in June 2016 that Wikileaks had obtained Clinton’s emails.

In emails obtained by the Journal, Stone, on September 28, 2016, requested that Credico ask Assange “for any State or HRC e-mail from August 10 to August 30–particularly on August 20, 2011.”

When Credico suggested that Wikileaks would have already posted all the Clinton emails that existed, according to the Journal, Stone replied, “Why do we assume WikiLeaks has released everything they have ???””

The Stone-Credico emails were not turned over to the House Intelligence Committee, Stone’s attorney Grant Smith confirmed to the Journal.

Stone, in an email to TPM, said that he “turned over all emails that met the precise wording of their document request.”

“I supplied the emails to the WSJ – they fell outside the scope of their request,” Stone said

The emails had also not been turned over to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Stone attorney Grant Smith told the Journal.

Credico met with Senate Intel Dem staff on Wednesday, he told the Journal, where he had a limited discussion about Wikileaks, 2016 and Stone.

Stone, suggesting that Credico was serving as an informant for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, also appeared to threaten Credico with a lawsuit, according to emails viewed by the Journal.

“Everyone says u are wearing a wire for Mueller,” Stone said in an April 8 email.

“Run your mouth = get sued,” Stone told Credico two days later.

Both Stone and Credico told the Journal that they have not been in touch with Mueller’s team.

Update: This story has been updated with comment from Stone.