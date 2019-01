After President Donald Trump capitulated on the shutdown, letting the government reopen without wall funding and giving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) essentially everything she wanted, the RNC took to Twitter to spin an alternate reality.

Democrats have held our government hostage for weeks, but thanks to President @realDonaldTrump‘s leadership, the government will reopen and federal workers will be paid in the next few days. — GOP (@GOP) January 26, 2019