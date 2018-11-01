Right-Wing Conspiracy Site Gateway Pundit Suspends Relationship With Jacob Wohl

The right-wing conspiracy website Gateway Pundit has suspended its relationship with the Trump-loving Twitter personality Jacob Wohl, who has written for the site, after an off-the-rails press conference at which a woman who was scheduled to speak about her rape accusation against special counsel Robert Mueller — according Wohl and GOP lobbyist Jack Burkman — did not show up.

The website’s founder Jim Hoft wrote in part:

During today’s press conference Jacob and Jack released the name of the woman who claimed she was raped by Robert Mueller in a New York hotel room in 2010. We want to interview the accuser before we post more on the allegations. She is a public figure but did not show up at the press conference today. On Thursday The Gateway Pundit suspended our relationship with Jacob. We need to collect more information on this explosive situation. We are not afraid to take chances as you well know but we want to also be careful and accurate.