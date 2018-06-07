Muah! Dem Hopes To ‘Piss Off’ Trump With Ad, Runs It On ‘Fox And Friends’

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rich Madaleno aired a campaign ad Thursday on “Fox and Friends” that ended with him kissing his husband in an attempt to “piss off” President Donald Trump.

In the ad, the Democratic candidate promises to “stand up to Donald Trump” and lists off things he’s done that “already infuriate” the President, such as supporting Planned Parenthood and a statewide assault weapons ban.

“And what’s the number one way I piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans?” asked Madaleno before turning to kiss his husband, Mark Hodge.

“Take that, Trump!” he declared.

The White House has refused to acknowledge Pride Month for a second year in a row, and Trump instated a second “transgender soldier ban” after the first attempt was shot down in the courts. Additionally, Attorney General Jeff Sessions applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Watch the ad below: