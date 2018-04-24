Resigned Port Authority Commissioner Flashed Badge, Cursed Out Police

Democratic lobbyist and former Port Authority commissioner Caren Z. Turner cursed out police officers who’d pulled over a car with her daughter in it this past Easter weekend. She resigned as commissioner on Monday.

On Tuesday, Politico and NJ.com published dashcam video of the traffic stop released by Tenafly, New Jersey police. In it, Turner is seen confronting the officers and flashing her Port Authority badge.

“You may shut the fuck up,” Turner is seen telling an officer in the dashcam video at one point. The confrontation began after the officers informed the car’s driver that it would be impounded because it was not registered.

“I am the commissioner of the Port Authority and I am heading up over 4,000 police officers, okay?” Turner said separately. “So if there’s a problem—

“There’s no problem,” the officer responds. “It’s an unregistered vehicle.”

Announcing Turner’s resignation Monday, the Port Authority said in part: “Immediately upon learning of allegations that Commissioner Turner violated the Board’s newly-enacted Code of Ethics, an Inspector General investigation was begun. The investigation revealed conduct that was profoundly disturbing.” Turner had served as chair of the Port Authority board’s ethics committee.

