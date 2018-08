An ambulance was spotted at the White House’s West Wing on Thursday. Press secretary Sarah Sanders, per CNBC’s Eamon Javers, informed the press that a staffer had suffered a seizure and was being “taken for evaluation.” USA Today reported it was a National Security Council staffer who’d had a seizure.

