on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Report: Wray Says All Of FBI Will Undergo Trainings Based On IG Report

By | June 14, 2018 4:10 pm
on May 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Thursday, following the release of a Department of Justice inspector general’s report on DOJ and FBI actions before the 2016 election, that everyone in the FBI will undergo a training based on the report.

The Daily Beast’s Spencer Ackerman published the contents of an internal FBI memo detailing the news: “Because change starts at the top — including right here with me — we’re going to start by requiring all of our senior executives, from around the world, to convene for in-depth training on the lessons we should learn from this report,” Wray wrote.

“Then, we’re going to train every single employee — new hires and veterans alike — on what went wrong, so those mistakes will never be repeated.”

Ackerman reported that Wray added: “We’ve been under attack on a number of fronts, the rumor mill has been swirling around us, and there’s been a lot of upheaval. It’s not easy. Trust me: I get it.”

