Report: Wray Says All Of FBI Will Undergo Trainings Based On IG Report

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Thursday, following the release of a Department of Justice inspector general’s report on DOJ and FBI actions before the 2016 election, that everyone in the FBI will undergo a training based on the report.

The Daily Beast’s Spencer Ackerman published the contents of an internal FBI memo detailing the news: “Because change starts at the top — including right here with me — we’re going to start by requiring all of our senior executives, from around the world, to convene for in-depth training on the lessons we should learn from this report,” Wray wrote.

“Then, we’re going to train every single employee — new hires and veterans alike — on what went wrong, so those mistakes will never be repeated.”

FBI Director Chris Wray, in internal message to bureau workforce, says he's ordering training on the lessons of today's inspector general report. pic.twitter.com/lRjaS95y7M — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) June 14, 2018

Ackerman reported that Wray added: “We’ve been under attack on a number of fronts, the rumor mill has been swirling around us, and there’s been a lot of upheaval. It’s not easy. Trust me: I get it.”