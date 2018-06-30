Report: U.S. Intel Agencies Believe North Korea Is Increasing Nuclear Production

U.S. intelligence agencies believe North Korea has secretly upped fuel production for its nuclear weapons arsenal, according to NBC.

Over a dozen unnamed officials told NBC reporters Courtney Kube, Ken Dilanian and Carol E. Lee that intel analysts’ findings show the regime’s increased efforts to produce enriched uranium for nuclear weapons – all while trying to milk as many concessions out of the Trump administration as it can.

“There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the U.S.,” said one official.

“Work is ongoing to deceive us on the number of facilities, the number of weapons, the number of missiles,” said another.

The report directly contradicts President Donald Trump’s claim that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

Trump made the declaration after his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during which the President promised Kim to stop the “war games” by ending U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

Trump has since repeated claims of “total denuclearization” of North Korea and showered praise upon the country’s dictator.