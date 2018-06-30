Latest
U.S. president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Scheels Arena on June 27, 2018 in Fargo, North Dakota. President Trump held a campaign style "Make America Great Again" rally in Fargo, North Dakota with thousands in attendance.
3 hours ago
Trump Rejects Calls To Abolish ICE: ‘Zero Chance, It Will Never Happen!’
4 hours ago
New Rallying Call For 2020 Democrats: ‘Abolish ICE’
4 hours ago
Falwell Downplays Possible Roe Repeal: ‘All That Does’ Is Let States Decide
livewire

Report: U.S. Intel Agencies Believe North Korea Is Increasing Nuclear Production

By | June 30, 2018 1:44 pm
AFP/Getty Images

U.S. intelligence agencies believe North Korea has secretly upped fuel production for its nuclear weapons arsenal, according to NBC.

Over a dozen unnamed officials told NBC reporters Courtney Kube, Ken Dilanian and Carol E. Lee that intel analysts’ findings show the regime’s increased efforts to produce enriched uranium for nuclear weapons – all while trying to milk as many concessions out of the Trump administration as it can.

“There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the U.S.,” said one official.

“Work is ongoing to deceive us on the number of facilities, the number of weapons, the number of missiles,” said another.

The report directly contradicts President Donald Trump’s claim that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

Trump made the declaration after his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during which the President promised Kim to stop the “war games” by ending U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

Trump has since repeated claims of “total denuclearization” of North Korea and showered praise upon the country’s dictator.

More Livewire
View All
Comments