Report: Pompeo Gives Kim Jong Un Trump Signed Copy Of ‘Rocket Man’ CD

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with an Elton John CD that includes his hit song “Rocket Man,” signed by President Donald Trump, North Korean media reported Friday.

Pompeo reportedly brought two gifts for Kim from Trump — the CD and a letter, according to The Chosunilbo. Pompeo would not confirm the CD gift to U.S. reporters embedded with him.

According to a diplomatic source who spoke with Chosunilbo, the “Rocket Man” CD stems from a conversation Trump and Kim had during their denuclearization summit last month. Trump reportedly asked Kim if he had ever heard the song and Kim said he had not.

The CD refers to the moniker Trump gave Kim last year when tensions between the two world leaders had reached a boiling point. Both Kim and Trump traded juvenile insults for months as Kim launched test missiles and Trump threatened to bring “fire and fury” to the regime.

Pompeo is in North Korea for two days to discuss the return of the remains of U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War in the 1950s and dismantlement of a North Korean missile engine test site.

During the summit last month, the two leaders agreed to work together to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, with Trump vowing to end the U.S.-South Korea “war games” and Kim saying he would disassemble his test sites, though there’s been no sign that he’s made any efforts to do so.