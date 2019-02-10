Rep. Wexton: Northam, Fairfax Should Resign
Virginia @RepWexton says she has not changed her opinion that Gov. Northam “needs to resign.” She says, “I do not think he can effectively lead the Commonwealth at this time.” pic.twitter.com/gHDTRNPgad
.@RepWexton says the two accusers of Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have “extremely credible, corroborated accusations of serious sexual assault.” pic.twitter.com/SgP7Q4NY2Q
