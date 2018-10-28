Latest
Police: Synagogue Gunman Said He Wanted All Jews To Die
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Oct, 27, 2018, at The Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Squirrel Hill. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
11 People Killed In Shooting Massacre At Pittsburgh Synagogue
Trump: If Synagogue Had Armed Guards, ‘Results Would Have Been Far Better’
READ: Synagogue Shooter Charged With 29 Counts In Deaths Of 11 People

By
October 28, 2018 9:17 am

The suspect in Saturday’s synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh, Robert Bowers, has been charged with 29 counts in the deaths of 11 people. Read the full charging statement, via the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, below:

PITTSBURGH – Scott W. Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Robert Jones, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, issued the following statement today in response to media inquiries:

“On Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 8:05 p.m., U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell signed a criminal complaint charging Robert Bowers of Baldwin, Pa., with 29 counts setting forth federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses. The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes. The FBI in Pittsburgh is leading the investigation.”

The federal complaint alleges that Bowers committed the following crimes on or about October 27, 2018, in the Western District of Pennsylvania:

• Eleven counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Death (18 U.S.C. §§ 247(a)(2) and 247(d)(1))

• Eleven counts of Use of a Firearm to Commit Murder During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(j)(1)

• Four counts of Obstruction of Exercise of Religious Beliefs Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer 18 U.S.C. §§ 247(a)(2) and 247(d)(3))

• Three counts of Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(iii))

