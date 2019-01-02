Paul Calls Romney Just Another ‘Big Government’ GOPer Who Never Liked Reagan

In response to incoming-Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) op-ed criticizing President Trump’s tone, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fell in line with the Republican National Committee and others in defense of Trump.
Paul called the former governor and presidential candidate just another “Big Government” Republican, whose greatest sin is not actually liking former President Ronald Reagan and who now “wants to signal how virtuous he is.”
Like other Big Government Republicans who never liked Reagan, Mitt Romney wants to signal how virtuous he is in comparison to the President. Well, I’m most concerned and pleased with the actual conservative reform agenda @realDonaldTrump has achieved.
https://t.co/vNvp2ZwyK7
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 2, 2019