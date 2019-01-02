Latest
Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference in Matthews, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Harris is leading Dan McCready for the 9th congressional district in a race that is still too close to call. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
8 mins ago
GOPer Swept Up In NC Election Fraud Probe To Be Interviewed By Investigators
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 1: Rep. Tom Reed, R-NY., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting, beginning at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, August 1, 2012. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
34 mins ago
GOP Rep. Will Vote For Pelosi’s Rule Changes Despite Leadership Threats
1 hour ago
Judge Rejects GOP Request To Move NC Legislative Maps Lawsuit To Fed Court
livewire

Paul Calls Romney Just Another ‘Big Government’ GOPer Who Never Liked Reagan

By
January 2, 2019 11:27 am

In response to incoming-Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) op-ed criticizing President Trump’s tone, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fell in line with the Republican National Committee and others in defense of Trump.

Paul called the former governor and presidential candidate just another “Big Government” Republican, whose greatest sin is not actually liking former President Ronald Reagan and who now “wants to signal how virtuous he is.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: