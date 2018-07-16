Latest
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2010 file photo, then-Rep.-elect Joe Walsh, R-Ill. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Person With ‘Nuclear Weapon Ban’ Sign Taken Out Of Trump-Putin Presser

By | July 16, 2018 11:24 am
Screenshot/CNN

A man holding a sign that said “Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty” was forcibly removed from the venue of the joint press conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the press conference began.

CNN’s Jim Acosta and the BBC’s Jon Sopel reported that the man had identified himself as being with The Nation.

“Sam Husseini, communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, received press accreditation from The Nation to cover the summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki,” the Nation’s Caitlin Graf told TPM in an email.

“At a time when this administration consistently denigrates the media, we’re troubled by reports that he was forcibly removed from the press conference before the two leaders began to take questions. This is a developing situation that we will be following closely.”

Brady Easterling, an intern at the Institute for Public Accuracy, confirmed over the phone to TPM that Husseini was in Helsinki, but added that “we haven’t been in communication with him since the joint press conference was beginning.”

This post has been updated. 

