Person With ‘Nuclear Weapon Ban’ Sign Taken Out Of Trump-Putin Presser

A man holding a sign that said “Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty” was forcibly removed from the venue of the joint press conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the press conference began.
Someone was taken out of the Trump/Putin press conference venue shortly before the presser began. pic.twitter.com/72NQniCpO7
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) July 16, 2018
CNN’s Jim Acosta and the BBC’s Jon Sopel reported that the man had identified himself as being with The Nation.
“Sam Husseini, communications director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, received press accreditation from The Nation to cover the summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki,” the Nation’s Caitlin Graf told TPM in an email.
“At a time when this administration consistently denigrates the media, we’re troubled by reports that he was forcibly removed from the press conference before the two leaders began to take questions. This is a developing situation that we will be following closely.”
Brady Easterling, an intern at the Institute for Public Accuracy, confirmed over the phone to TPM that Husseini was in Helsinki, but added that “we haven’t been in communication with him since the joint press conference was beginning.”
WATCH — journalist Sam Husseini forcibly removed by secret service before the start of the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki pic.twitter.com/dkuqtfqLRt
— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) July 16, 2018
US Journalist from The Nation sitting next to me is being asked to go with secret service before start of news conf. Escorted out by Finnish security and US secret service #. #TrumpPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/EunnupuCoV
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 16, 2018
He’s now been bundled out. He had placards that he wanted to hold up in news conference. Brief fracas and he was gone. Security just come back and removed his possessions. pic.twitter.com/tNHFZ3wXud
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) July 16, 2018
Man escorted out of Trump-Putin presser appeared to be holding a sign saying "Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty" pic.twitter.com/XlGSpyhIoi
— Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) July 16, 2018
