Person With ‘Nuclear Weapon Ban’ Sign Taken Out Of Trump-Putin Presser

A man holding a sign that said “Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty” was forcibly removed from the venue of the joint press conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the press conference began.

Someone was taken out of the Trump/Putin press conference venue shortly before the presser began. pic.twitter.com/72NQniCpO7 — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) July 16, 2018

CNN’s Jim Acosta and the BBC’s Jon Sopel reported that the man had identified himself as being with The Nation.