Pompeo: ‘Rudy Doesn’t Speak For The Administration’ On North Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday politely told President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to stay in his lane.

Giuliani on Wednesday said that that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got “on his hands and knees and begged” that the cancelled summit between him and Trump be rescheduled.

“I took him as being in a small room and not being serious about the comments,” Pompeo told a reporter Thursday, asked if he thought Giuliani’s comments were appropriate. “I think it was a bit in jest.”

“I know Rudy,” Pompeo added. “Rudy doesn’t speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues.”