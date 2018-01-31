Latest
8 mins ago
Maryland Lawmaker Sponsors ‘Jared Kushner Act’ To Limit Tenant Arrests
PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 8: Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap fields a phone call during one of several election day stops, to see how the polling process is going, at the Merrill Auditorioun Rehearsal Hall voting location in Portland on Tuesday, November 8, 2016. (Photo by Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer)
46 mins ago
Voter Fraud Commissioner Seeks To Subpoena Kobach To Save Records
on May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
47 mins ago
Here’s Why McCabe Might Have Slow-Rolled The Clinton Email Probe
livewire

CIA Director Reportedly Met With Russian Intel Chief On US Sanctions List

By | January 31, 2018 11:18 am
on May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with his Russian counterparts when they visited the United States last week, including the the chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, who is included on a list of sanctioned Russian officials sanctioned by the U.S., CBS News reported Tuesday night.

Russian media also reported that Naryshkin and Pompeo met in the U.S. last week, and the Russian embassy in the U.S.  appeared to confirm the meeting in a tweet.

Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, told a Russia radio station on Tuesday that Pompeo met with his Russian counterparts, but Huntsman did not say exactly who attended the meeting.

The meeting took place in the same week that Pompeo told the BBC that he expects Russia to try to interfere in the 2018 U.S. elections.

I have every expectation that they will continue to try and do that,” Pompeo said in an interview that aired Monday. “But I am confident that America will be able to have a free and fair election, that we’ll push back in a way that is sufficiently robust, that the impact that they will have on our election won’t be great.”

More Russia probe Coverage
View All