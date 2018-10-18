Pompeo: I Told Trump To Give Saudis ‘A Few More Days’ For Khashoggi Investigation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after meeting with Saudi and Turkish leadership to discuss their investigations into the suspected murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, said Thursday that he told President Donald Trump “that we ought to give them [the Saudis] a few more days to complete that, so that we, too, have a complete understanding of the facts surrounding that.”

