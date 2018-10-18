Latest
11 mins ago
‘You Think You’re Having A Hard Time?’ Brat Compares Addiction To Attack Ads
13 mins ago
Trump Asked A Bunch Of People What They Thought Of ‘Horseface’ Insult
Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore stands with Steve Bannon during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in next week's special election for the U.S. Senate.
17 mins ago
Bannon To Stump For Indicted Collins As Dem Opponent Gets National Boost
livewire Jamal Khashoggi

Pompeo: I Told Trump To Give Saudis ‘A Few More Days’ For Khashoggi Investigation

By
October 18, 2018 11:01 am

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after meeting with Saudi and Turkish leadership to discuss their investigations into the suspected murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, said Thursday that he told President Donald Trump “that we ought to give them [the Saudis] a few more days to complete that, so that we, too, have a complete understanding of the facts surrounding that.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: