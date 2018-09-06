Latest
livewire

From Overseas, Pompeo Washes His Hands Of Anonymous Op-Ed

By
September 6, 2018 9:24 am

While abroad in India, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times that sparked a frenzy of speculation about the article’s author.

“It’s not mine,” he said.

“If it’s accurate, they should not have chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive bad actor’s word for anything and put it in their newspaper,” he continued. “It is sad that you have someone who would make that choice. I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave.”

He accused the media of trying to undermine Trump’s administration, calling it “incredibly disturbing.”

