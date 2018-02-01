Politico: Trump Tower Meeting Attendee Sues MSNBC Guest For Libel

One of the attendees of a widely criticized meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and other high level Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 is suing an MSNBC guest for libel, Politico reported.

Irakly Kaveladze, referred to as the “eighth man” at the meeting, filed a lawsuit against linguist George Lakoff — a professor of cognitive science and linguistics at the University of California, Berkley — after he called Kaveladze “the major person who has been responsible for money laundering from Russia and other post-Soviet countries,” Politico reported. Lakoff made the comments during an interview with Chuck Todd on MSNBC.

In the complaint that Kaveladze filed in California on Tuesday, he said the professor’s “baseless and scurrilous” comments have created a “cloud” around his reputation.

The meeting in question involved key members of Trump’s campaign — his chairman Paul Manafort and son-in-law Jared Kushner — and a Russian lawyer. The meeting was arranged with the promise of Russia providing the campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. and his father claim the meeting ended up being about Russian adoptions and nothing came of it, but former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon called Trump Jr.’s actions in setting up the meeting “treasonous.”

