U.S. Sen. Berni Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a health care rally at the 2017 Convention of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee on September 22, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed the California Nurses Association about his Medicare for All Act of 2017 bill.
9 mins ago
Politicians Hop Aboard ‘Medicare-For-All’ Train, Destination Unknown
43 mins ago
Fox Host: Dems Should Be ‘Just As Outraged’ About Caravan As ‘Khashoggi Killing’
54 mins ago
Ryanair Under Fire Over Video Of Passenger’s Racist Tirade
2018 Elections

Pelosi Says She Feels 'Pretty Comfortable' About Chances To Get Speakership

By
October 22, 2018 12:06 pm

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday that she’s feeling “pretty comfortable” about her chances of getting the speakership should Democrats win the House next month.

“It is up to them to make that decision, but I feel pretty comfortable where I am,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash at the “Citizen by CNN” festival.

“I am a great legislator,” she added. “And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest. I am also politically astute. I took them to a victory in 2006, I know how to do this.”

Watch the recorded festival here.

