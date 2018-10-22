Pelosi Says She Feels ‘Pretty Comfortable’ About Chances To Get Speakership

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Monday that she’s feeling “pretty comfortable” about her chances of getting the speakership should Democrats win the House next month.

“It is up to them to make that decision, but I feel pretty comfortable where I am,” Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash at the “Citizen by CNN” festival.

“I am a great legislator,” she added. “And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest. I am also politically astute. I took them to a victory in 2006, I know how to do this.”

