"Are you willing to come up and give him some of this money for the wall?" –@SavannahGuthrie

"No." –@NancyPelosi

"Because apparently that's the sticking point." -Guthrie

"No, no. Nothing for the wall." -Pelosi

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 2, 2019