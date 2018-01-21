Latest
livewire

Ryan Says House Will Pass Short-Term Spending Bill If Senate Gets It Through

By | January 21, 2018 12:24 pm
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images North America

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Sunday said the House will pass a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through the first week of February if the Senate manages to pass it.

“We’ve agreed that we would accept that in the House,” Ryan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And so we will see sometime today whether or not they have the votes for that.”

Asked whether he plans to run for reelection in 2018, Ryan said, “I’m not going to share my thinking with you before I even talk to my wife.”

“I have no plans of going anywhere anytime soon,” he added.

