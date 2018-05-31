Latest
livewire

Ryan Breaks With Trump On Tariffs: ‘I Disagree With This Decision’

By | May 31, 2018 6:56 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) broke with the Trump administration on Thursday, saying he disagreed with the decision to implement tariffs on Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

“I disagree with this decision,” Ryan said in a statement. “Instead of addressing the real problems in the international trade of these products, today’s action targets America’s allies when we should be working with them to address the unfair trading practices of countries like China.”

“There are better ways to help American workers and consumers. I intend to keep working with the president on those better options.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Thursday that tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Europe, Canada and Mexico would take effect on Friday.

