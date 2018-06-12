Paul Blasts Graham For Korean War Authorization: He’s ‘A Danger To The Country’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) “a danger to the country” for relaying to the media that he had drafted documents to propose an Authorized Use of Military Force (AUMF) if President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un didn’t go well.

“Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea, my goodness, so that should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn’t even really be discussing,” Paul told CNN on Monday evening ahead of the summit, in which Kim and Trump signed a joint agreement to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

He went on to blast Graham for “bankrupting” the country over his “naive worldview where he believes that war is always the answer.”

“It’s also gotten us involved in dozens and dozens of wars where it’s not really clear what the American interest is in those wars and I think sometimes the reaction to our involvement in those wars has actually been worse than if we had not been involved at all,” he said.

Senator Rand Paul says “Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea, my goodness.” He adds that “serious people” shouldn’t even be discussing that. https://t.co/Vzv6e1JQ8o pic.twitter.com/ACjRvkSbe5 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 11, 2018

Graham, for his part, did tell ABC ’s “This Week” on Sunday “I hope I never have to use it,” referencing the AUMF.

Paul has previously attacked Graham for his war hawk rhetoric.