Passerby Calls 911 On Black Lawmaker For Handing Out Anti-Trump Pamphlets

By | August 10, 2018 2:36 pm
Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America

A woman called 911 on New York state Sen. Jesse Hamilton (D) for “dividing people” as he was campaigning on a street corner and handing out pamphlets emblazoned with “Fighting Back Trump,” according to a late Thursday New York Post report.

Hamilton said the woman grew upset, saying that he’s “dividing people” and “should not be standing here.”

Trump Supporter Calls Police on Senator Hamilton at Subway Station for Speaking to Constituents

A Trump supporter called the police on me today, my crime was speaking to constituents about immigration and Trump's racist policies.The pattern of targeting Black men and women for being Black and alive in the communities we all share has to stop. This pattern of calling the police on Black people going about their business and participating in the life of our country has to stop. From a student taking a break at Yale, to a student eating lunch at Smith College, to a child selling lemonade, to a person having a barbecue in Oakland, to an Oregon state legislator knocking on doors – the list goes on and on. I will continue to speak to neighborhood residents about the important work we must accomplish together – including changing a culture of targeting Black men and women for living while Black.

Posted by Senator Jesse Hamilton on Thursday, August 9, 2018

Per the Post, she then reportedly called the police and complained that Hamilton was against Trump’s immigration policy. The officers who responded to the scene told her that he wasn’t breaking any laws.

“The pattern of targeting Black men and women for being Black and alive in the communities we all share has to stop,” Hamilton wrote on Facebook after the incident.

Spokespeople from Hamilton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The woman’s identity was not reported.

