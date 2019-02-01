Latest
livewire

Parkland Shooting Survivor Will Attend SOTU As Swalwell’s Guest

By
February 1, 2019 3:10 pm

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) invited former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, who survived the Valentine’s Day massacre at the school last year and helped arrange the March For Our Lives event in Washington, D.C. in 2018, to attend the State of the Union address next week as his guest.

“Too many families, friendships, and communities across our nation have been torn apart by gun violence. It’s time this epidemic be met with real action – not moments of silence and thoughts and prayers,” Swalwell said in a statement Friday. “The shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., happened while I was in congressional orientation in December 2012, and I figured Congress would have to act. As Republicans stymied all efforts since then, I started to grow frustrated – but the clear, loud, unwavering voices of the Parkland generation have inspired me to renew our efforts.”

