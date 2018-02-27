Page To Hannity: ‘You Have Been The Edward R. Murrow’ Of Russia Probe

Former President Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page compared Fox News host Sean Hannity to the world renowned radio journalist Edward R. Murrow, who gained prominence for his coverage of World War II and helped end the anti-communist persecutions led by former Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) in the 1950s.

During an interview with Hannity on Monday evening, Page thanked the Fox News host for his diligence in getting “to the bottom of things” surrounding the coverage of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“I have to thank you because you have been the Edward R. Murrow of this whole process,” Page said. “It’s been so completely out of control going back really a year and a half now. So your and your team, they used to call it the Murrow boys. Your team with Gregg (Jarrett) and Sarah (Carter) and everyone, to dig through and actually get to the bottom of things, I mean there is a lot of people — appreciate that.”

Murrow was one of the only journalists who covered McCarthy’s investigation into alleged communist activity within the State Department in the 1950s and who consistently questioned McCarthy’s anticommunist crusade, later known as “McCarthyism.” Many on the left called McCarthy’s probe a witch hunt that ultimately damaged the civil liberties and careers of intellectuals and artists, similar to the wording Trump uses to describe the Russia investigation.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2018

Hannity responded to Page’s praise on Monday saying the “media is going to love that comment” and then asked whether the American people have been lied to “by the media and by (Rep.) Adam Schiff (D-CA) on a regular basis?”

“It’s been nonstop, absolutely,” Page said.

Page has found himself at the center of the probe into Russian meddling and whether the Trump campaign worked with the foreign power to sway the election because of his numerous contacts with people linked to the Russian government while he worked for the campaign.

A Republican memo, crafted by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) staffers, released earlier this month purports to show that the FBI acted inappropriately in securing a warrant to surveil Page over his Russian contacts.

Page has appeared on Hannity’s show multiple times throughout the investigation. The former Trump campaign aide has consistently maintained his innocence and Hannity routinely asks questions that reinforce sentiment.

“The government by the way spied on you, four different warrants for a full year,” Hannity said Monday, before asking if there’s anything that they might have found that could implicate him for working with Russia to sway the election.

“I have no fear whatsoever,” Page said.

