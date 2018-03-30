Latest
12 mins ago
Former Fox News Contributor: ‘Trump Idolaters Are Destroying The Network’
37 mins ago
WaPo: Two Top Staffers In WH Personnel Office Have Several Past Arrests
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Rayburn Building on oversight of the FBI featuring testimony by Director James Comey, September 28, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
GOP Rep. Drops Pro-Gun Stance, A+ NRA Rating From Campaign Site
livewire

Carter Page Says He Talked To FBI About 2016 Republican Convention

By | March 30, 2018 8:08 am
on November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Thursday night that he spoke to the FBI about his time at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

“I told them, you know, a lot of everything I’ve essentially been doing for quite a long time, including, obviously, you know, everything in Cleveland,” Page said.

Page’s comment came after Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is looking at Trump campaign contacts with Russian officials in Cleveland during the convention.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Page both encountered Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak while in Cleveland for the convention.

More Livewire
View All
Comments