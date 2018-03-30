Carter Page Says He Talked To FBI About 2016 Republican Convention

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Thursday night that he spoke to the FBI about his time at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

“I told them, you know, a lot of everything I’ve essentially been doing for quite a long time, including, obviously, you know, everything in Cleveland,” Page said.

Page’s comment came after Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is looking at Trump campaign contacts with Russian officials in Cleveland during the convention.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Page both encountered Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak while in Cleveland for the convention.