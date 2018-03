Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is known for his gaffes. He didn’t disappoint Tuesday in a tweet wishing fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson well:

Secretary Tillerson is a true patriot that has severed our nation well. Thank you for serving. Mike Pompeo will be an outstanding Secretary of State – the Senate should act swiftly to confirm him https://t.co/J8Eo0harb9 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 13, 2018