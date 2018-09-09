Omarosa: WH Staffers Used #TFA As Shorthand For 25th Amendment

Trump administration officials often used the hashtag #TFA with each other as a shorthand for the 25th Amendment, former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman said Sunday. That lends some credence to the anonymous New York Times op-ed writer — a “senior” Trump administration official, the paper said — who claimed “there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president.”

Omarosa: The hashtag #TFA [25th Amendment] "occurred in my text chains with family members, with staffers, with people who were in the agencies, more than a hundred times." pic.twitter.com/7RFTX9JeZJ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 9, 2018

H/t Axios.