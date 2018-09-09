Latest
3 hours ago
Reports: Moonves On His Way Out At CBS After More Harassment, Assault Allegations
6 hours ago
GOP Chair: ’50-50′ Chance We Lose Control Of House Of Representatives
7 hours ago
Trump To Provide Written Responses In Zervos Defamation Suit
livewire

Omarosa: WH Staffers Used #TFA As Shorthand For 25th Amendment

By
September 9, 2018 2:59 pm

Trump administration officials often used the hashtag #TFA with each other as a shorthand for the 25th Amendment, former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman said Sunday. That lends some credence to the anonymous New York Times op-ed writer — a “senior” Trump administration official, the paper said — who claimed “there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president.”

H/t Axios.

Ep. #36: Where The Voter Fraud Myth Comes From
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: