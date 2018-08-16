Omarosa On Report That Trump Wants Her Arrested: I’m Not Afraid Of Nixon, Er, Trump

During an interview on MSNBC, Omarosa Manigault Newman responded to reports that President Donald Trump wants her arrested with an obviously rehearsed Freudian slip.

“Well, what Mr. Nixon — I mean Mr. Trump does will be brought to light,” she said, when asked if she’s concerned that Trump will have her arrested. “Every action that he takes against me jeopardizes him and his presidency. So I think that you should watch his behavior and how he’s unraveling. And I don’t have any fear. I have a whole community of faith that’s behind me, praying for me. And no matter who is in the oval office, Donald Trump needs to remember that god is still on the throne. “

Omarosa responds to reports that Trump wants her arrested: "I don't have any fear" pic.twitter.com/R0IrhhgQp7 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 16, 2018

Manigault Newman was talking with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin just moments after she released another recording of a conversation with a Trump official, this time, with Lara Trump. The recording was taken during a conversation Manigault Newman had with Lara Trump when she offered Manigault Newman a job on the Trump campaign in exchange for “positive” public comments about Trump.