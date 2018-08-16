Latest
Omarosa Recorded Call With Lara Trump: ‘Everything, Everybody Positive, Right?’
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the director of the CIA, Rep.ÊMike Pompeo(R-KS) testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Pompeo is a former Army officer who graduated first in his class from West Point.
1 hour ago
Pompeo Forms ‘Iran Action Group’ In Light Of Nuclear Deal Withdrawal
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)
1 hour ago
Trump Offers ‘Best Warmest Wishes’ For Aretha Franklin, Says She Worked For Him
livewire

Omarosa On Report That Trump Wants Her Arrested: I’m Not Afraid Of Nixon, Er, Trump

By | August 16, 2018 1:38 pm

During an interview on MSNBC, Omarosa Manigault Newman responded to reports that President Donald Trump wants her arrested with an obviously rehearsed Freudian slip.

Well, what Mr. Nixon — I mean Mr. Trump does will be brought to light,” she said, when asked if she’s concerned that Trump will have her arrested. “Every action that he takes against me jeopardizes him and his presidency. So I think that you should watch his behavior and how he’s unraveling. And I don’t have any fear. I have a whole community of faith that’s behind me, praying for me. And no matter who is in the oval office, Donald Trump needs to remember that god is still on the throne. “

Manigault Newman was talking with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin just moments after she released another recording of a conversation with a Trump official, this time, with Lara Trump. The recording was taken during a conversation Manigault Newman had with Lara Trump when she offered Manigault Newman a job on the Trump campaign in exchange for “positive” public comments about Trump.

