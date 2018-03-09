NYT: Obama In Talks With Netflix To Produce Shows

Former President Barack Obama is in discussions with Netflix to produce a series of shows, the New York Times reported Thursday night.

The deal is not yet final, and the New York Times had limited details on what the shows would entail. Obama would not use the series to respond to President Donald Trump, but Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have discussed using the shows to tell inspirational stories, according to the New York Times.

Barack Obama could spend one show discussing issues he addressed as President, such as health care, and Michelle Obama may use a show to discuss nutrition, according to the New York Times.