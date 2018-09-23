Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

NYT: Kavanaugh To Turn Over Calendars From 1982 To Judiciary Committee

By
September 23, 2018 5:17 pm

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will turn over calendars from the summer of 1982 to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the New York Times reported Sunday. Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused him of sexual assault when they were in high school, will testify before the committee on Thursday.

The Times cited an unnamed person working on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Kavanaugh’s team, the Times reported, acknowledge that the calendars don’t disprove Blasey Ford’s claim. Instead, they simply do not corroborate it. Blasey Ford told the Washington Post, when she came forward publicly last week, that she believed the assault occurred in the summer of 1982. According to the Times’ source, the calendars show, in the paper’s words:

that he was out of town much of the summer at the beach or away with his parents. When he was at home, the calendars list his basketball games, movie outings, football workouts and college interviews. A few parties are mentioned but include names of friends other than those identified by Dr. Blasey.

