NYT: Kavanaugh To Turn Over Calendars From 1982 To Judiciary Committee

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will turn over calendars from the summer of 1982 to the Senate Judiciary Committee, the New York Times reported Sunday. Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused him of sexual assault when they were in high school, will testify before the committee on Thursday.

The Times cited an unnamed person working on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Kavanaugh’s team, the Times reported, acknowledge that the calendars don’t disprove Blasey Ford’s claim. Instead, they simply do not corroborate it. Blasey Ford told the Washington Post, when she came forward publicly last week, that she believed the assault occurred in the summer of 1982. According to the Times’ source, the calendars show, in the paper’s words: