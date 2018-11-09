NYT Defends Acosta In Editorial: Let Him ‘Do His Job’

The New York Times editorial board on Thursday defended CNN reporter Jim Acosta against the White House’s decision to strip his credentials, calling press secretary Sarah Hucakabee Sanders’s claims that he placed his hands on an intern “demonstrably false.”

“Anger is one thing, but in suspending Mr. Acosta’s press credential, Mr. Trump signaled that in his view, asking hard questions — the most basic function of a reporter — disqualifies journalists from attending White House briefings,” the editorial board wrote. “That Mr. Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, would then use the demonstrably false claim that Mr. Acosta had laid “his hands on a young woman” as a pretext to throw him out compounds the cynicism.”

