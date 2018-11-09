Latest
UNITED STATES – MAY 26: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds her weekly news conference with Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., on Thursday, May 26, 2011, to discuss gas prices and Medicare. (Photo By Bill Clark/Roll Call)
12 mins ago
Dems May Tack Mueller Protection Onto Must-Pass Year-End Spending Bill
14 mins ago
Brian Kilmeade Has A ‘Sense’ Tucker Carlson Protesters Were Being Paid
37 mins ago
The Endangered Zinke Is Casting About For A Life Raft, Maybe At Fox News
livewire

NYT Defends Acosta In Editorial: Let Him ‘Do His Job’

By
November 9, 2018 9:17 am

The New York Times editorial board on Thursday defended CNN reporter Jim Acosta against the White House’s decision to strip his credentials, calling press secretary Sarah Hucakabee Sanders’s claims that he placed his hands on an intern “demonstrably false.”

“Anger is one thing, but in suspending Mr. Acosta’s press credential, Mr. Trump signaled that in his view, asking hard questions — the most basic function of a reporter — disqualifies journalists from attending White House briefings,” the editorial board wrote. “That Mr. Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, would then use the demonstrably false claim that Mr. Acosta had laid “his hands on a young woman” as a pretext to throw him out compounds the cynicism.”

Read the full editorial here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: