WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government's debt limit suspension period into February before it exhausts its borrowing ability. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Senate Passes Bill Easing Dodd-Frank Rules For Banks
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
4 hours ago
Stormy Daniels Lawyer Dodges Q’s On Possible Sex Tape: ‘Could Be, Might Be’
5 hours ago
Liz Cheney: Rand Paul Is ‘Sympathizing With Terrorists’ By Opposing Haspel
livewire

NYT Calls Pennsylvania Special Election For Democrat Conor Lamb

By | March 14, 2018 5:59 pm
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

The New York Times on Wednesday called the special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District for Democrat Conor Lamb, becoming the first large national publication to declare a winner in a congressional district that voted heavily for Donald Trump in 2016.

The Associated Press, seen as the standard-bearer for calling close elections, has not yet announced its call. 

“The results may still be contested, but Mr. Lamb’s current lead appears insurmountable based on the number of provisional, military and other absentee ballots left to count,” the Times wrote.

