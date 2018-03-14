NYT Calls Pennsylvania Special Election For Democrat Conor Lamb

The New York Times on Wednesday called the special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District for Democrat Conor Lamb, becoming the first large national publication to declare a winner in a congressional district that voted heavily for Donald Trump in 2016.

The Associated Press, seen as the standard-bearer for calling close elections, has not yet announced its call.

“The results may still be contested, but Mr. Lamb’s current lead appears insurmountable based on the number of provisional, military and other absentee ballots left to count,” the Times wrote.