Despite the fact he “disagrees” with Rep. Steve King’s (R-IA) recent racist remarks, National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) said that it’s “too early” for the committee to think about whether it will support the Iowa congressman’s reelection.

“I mean that’s two years away,” Emmer told The Hill Thursday. “I know he had a primary opponent announced yesterday, I think, but we typically don’t play in primaries.”