livewire Immigration

US Atty In NC Willing To Extend Deadline On Request For Voter Docs For ICE Probe

By
September 6, 2018 3:54 pm

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Thursday that they were willing to wait until two months after the upcoming midterm elections for local North Carolina election officials to turn over a massive amount of voting records, part of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation of alleged illegal voting by undocumented people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted 19 people last month on charges related to illegal voting. The office said Thursday “it may be unnecessary to produce all cast ballots,” for the probe, and also that all information identifying voters’ preferences should be redacted. Immigrant advocates have called the probe an effort to suppress legal voting.

Read the letter below:

H/t NC Policy Watch.

